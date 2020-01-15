An important support was the growth of oil prices. According to analysts of Otkrytiye FC Bank, a barrel of Brent oil has risen in price by almost 27% over the year against the backdrop of production cuts by OPEC+ countries, from $54 to $68. At the end of 2019, the number of private investors on the Moscow Exchange almost doubled, reaching 3.86 million people — this growth is associated with a decrease in the Bank of Russia rate from 7,75% to 6,25%. As a result, deposit rates have decreased, which means that the attractiveness of the stock market has increased, explained Konstantin Tserazov.