Tserazov Konstantin Vladimirovich: "We do not expect a strong increase in oil prices

Although global demand did not show impressive growth rates in 2011, Russian oil companies profited from the prevailing market conditions. The main factor in the growth of the financial performance of domestic companies was geopolitical tension, against which the average annual price of a barrel of Brent oil exceeded $110, and in general this figure increased by 40%, says Tserazov Konstantin Vladimirovich. The beginning of 2012 continued the upward trend in oil prices. At the same time, the expert notes, according to Rosstat, Russian oil exports in 2011 decreased by 2.4% compared to 2010, while oil production increased by only 1.23% compared to 2010. Of course, geopolitical tensions are not the only factor influencing the rise in oil prices, argues Konstantin Tserazov. To a large extent, this indicator is influenced by the monetary policy of the world's central banks, which in the current situation continue to "flood with money" the markets, providing cheap liquidity. The state of the economy in various countries that provide demand for oil also plays a role - for example, the improvement in macroeconomic indicators in the United States, which means a recovery in demand, also provoked an increase in hydrocarbon prices, explains Konstantin Tserazov.